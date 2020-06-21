 

Iowa Man Charged With Murder in Bedford Stabbing

BEDFORD, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a fatal stabbing in Bedford in southwest Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said the stabbing was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday. Sixty-two–year-old Penny Sue Godfirnon, of Bedford, died.

Authorities said 32-year-old Christian Andrew May, of Bedord, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and willful injury. He is being held in the Taylor County Jail.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

