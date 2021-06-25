Iowa man charged with manslaughter for allegedly killing neighbor

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man has been charged with manslaughter after he allegedly killed his neighbor during a fight.

Robert Laverty, 51, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Casey Tobin. A criminal complaint says Laverty and Tobin got into an argument in their Swea City neighborhood in Kossuth County back in April.

Court filings say Tobin punched Laverty several times. Laverty then allegedly hit Tobin in the face, knocking him backwards and causing his head to hit the pavement. Tobin died three days later from the injuries.

Laverty had his initial court appearance on Friday.