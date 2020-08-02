 

Iowa Man Charged With Attempted Murder for Hit-and-Run in Oskaloosa

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man is charged with attempted murder after he ran down a woman in Oskaloosa, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Wayne Ellsworth intentionally struck 31-year-old Megan Farver with his SUV at 6:17 a.m. Saturday. 

According to the crash report, Ellsworth was driving his SUV southbound on N L Street, just north of A Avenue W, when he left the roadway and hit Farver. She was seriously injured, according to the Oskaloosa Police Department, and transported to a hospital in Des Moines. 

The Oskaloosa Police Department says Ellsworth took off after the crash but was arrested Saturday evening. He is being held in the Mahaska County Jail.

