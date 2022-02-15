CALUMET, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa man was arrested Monday for attempted murder.

On Sunday, a 911 call alleged domestic violence at a South Morse Avenue home in Calumet in northwest Iowa, according to a press release from the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.

The release alleged a woman told police she was hit in the head with the butt of a shotgun during a fight with her husband. She tried to run away from him, and he fired the shotgun at her.

The suspect was identified as Paul Long, 41, of Calumet, and officials said they learned Long had talked about the desire to ‘shoot it out’ with police.

After a standoff, officials stated Long was arrested for attempted murder, domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury, domestic assault impeding the flow of blood or air, and domestic assault causing injury or mental illness. He was taken to MercyOne Primghar Hospital for a minor injury.

Long was then booked into the O’Brien County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

Other law enforcement agencies responded to help the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office during the incident, including Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Paullina Police Department, Spencer Police Department, Marcus Police Department, Aurelia Police Department, High Risk Entry and Arrest Team, and first responders around the area.