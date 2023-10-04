POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man has been charged after an adult man’s body was found in his car on I-80 near Grinnell on Tuesday.

At around 8:25 a.m. emergency personnel from the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations responded to a report of a shooting victim being found along the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 188. The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said an adult male had been shot and killed.

As first reported by the The Gazette of Cedar Rapids, two state troopers saw a car parked on the shoulder of the interstate and an adult male, who was later identified as Jihad Abdul-Malik Gasaway, standing outside of the car.

According to court documents, Gasaway told the troopers that his car had stalled and he needed a jump start. He also told the troopers he had a gun on his person and the troopers secured the firearm.

As troopers were investigating they discovered an adult male sitting in the front passenger seat of the car who had been covered with miscellaneous clothing in an attempt to hide him, a criminal complaint states. The troopers investigated further and discovered the male was dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to the criminal complaint, Gasaway didn’t inform the officers of the deceased male inside the car and didn’t call 911 to request medical aid.

Gasaway has been charged with abuse of a corpse and was booked into the Poweshiek County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 12.