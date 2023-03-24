O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was arrested in South Dakota Friday on a first degree murder warrant in connection to the homicide of a Sheldon woman.

Nathanial Byron Kessel, 41, was arrested in Flandreau, South Dakota around noon on Friday on two warrants. One warrant was for first degree murder and the other for a felon in possession of a firearm.

Kessel’s warrants were issued for his alleged involvement in the homicide of an adult female in Sheldon Thursday afternoon, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations. At around 4 p.m. Thursday the O’Brien County Communication Center received a report of a deceased female in the 600 block of 4th Avenue. When law enforcement arrived they discovered the woman dead inside of her home.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday in order to determine the woman’s cause of death, the DCI said.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact the Sheldon Police Department at (712)324-2525 or the DCI at (712)224-7680.