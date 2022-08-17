GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man has been arrested and charged with Arson for a Conrad house fire that occurred Tuesday night.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a house fire at 11:17 p.m. in the 100 block of Washington Street. When first responders arrived there was no one inside the house, except for the family’s pet who passed away in the fire.

Photo courtesy of Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Switzer, 45, who lived at the residence, was arrested and charged with First Degree Arson. According to court records, Switzer was also charged with Animal Abuse. Switzer is being held at the Grundy County Jail on a 50,000 dollar bond.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said the home was determined to be a total loss.