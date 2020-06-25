Iowa Man Arrested After Police Standoff, Setting Multiple Fires on Own Property

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – Law enforcement authorities have identified the man that started a standoff with them after setting parts of his own property on fire.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home about four miles southeast of Grinnell around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Family members say 49-year-old Dwaine Bauman was acting strangely and was armed with a gun and neighbors told WHO 13 Bauman has been upset about a proposed hog confinement in the area.

When deputies arrived, Bauman became aggressive and a stand-off started. Bauman shot his gun several times and set fire to his home, a barn, two vehicles, and nearly 100 hay bales during the standoff. Law enforcement officers did not fire a single shot.

Bauman was taken into custody just after 9:00 p.m. and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of second-degree arson, all felonies. No one was injured.