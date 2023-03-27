IOWA — A Rock Rapids man is in custody in South Dakota on Monday, accused of the murder of his mother at her home in Iowa last week. Nathaniel Kassel, 41, was arrested in Flandreau, South Dakota on Friday and charged with First Degree Murder for the death of his mother, Jody Duskin.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, a family member found the body of the 62-year-old Duskin at her home in Sheldon on the afternoon of Thursday, March 23rd. Her death was immediately labeled a homicide by investigators. The next day, Kassel – who is Duskin’s son – was taken into custody in South Dakota on warrants issued in Iowa connected to his mother’s death.

Authorities still haven’t said how Duskin died. An autopsy was performed this weekend at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. Anyone with information about the death of Jody Duskin is asked to call the Sheldon Police Department at 712-324-2525 or the DCI at 712-224-7680.