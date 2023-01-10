OTTUMWA, IOWA — The Ottumwa Police Department says their investigation into the death of a Centerville man has uncovered evidence the man reportedly assaulted numerous patients at a local hospital while they were unconscious.

According to a news release, Ottumwa Police began investigating the death of 27-year-old Devin Carracio in October. During their investigation, they found evidence on Carracio’s phone that showed he’d assaulted multiple patients at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Carracio reportedly saved pictures of the assaults on his phone.

The hospital is now working with police to identify potential assault victims of Carracio. All of his victims appear to have been asleep or unconscious when Carracio attacked them. Police say it appears that Carracio acted alone in the assaults.