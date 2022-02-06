Part 1: Iowa Lottery CEO discusses Eddie Tipton’s parole

The Iowa Board of Parole decided that a notorious lottery scammer will only serve about one-fifth of his prison sentence.

Eddie Tipton was sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison in 2017 after admitting that he used his position as security director for the Multi-State Lottery Association to rig computers so he could win payouts, including a $16 million Hot Lotto game. In January, Tipton was granted parole after serving nearly five years in prison.

Matt Strawn, the CEO of the Iowa Lottery, said Tipton’s crimes had the potential to endanger the trust Iowans place in lottery games, which would harm the Iowa Lottery’s ability to raise revenue for the state.

“When you’re buying a $2 Powerball ticket and dreaming about what you’re going to do with that jackpot … you need to have confidence that you have a fair opportunity to win,” Strawn said. “When you look at what Eddie Tipton did, he threatened the very confidence that Iowa Lottery players have to have.”

As part of Tipton’s parole agreement, the Iowa Lottery requested to the Iowa Board of Parole that Tipton not be allowed to play Iowa Lottery games, multi-jurisdiction lottery games or be able to profit off his crimes through book deals, movie rights, paid speaking engagements, etc.

“We believe it’s just sound public policy not to have criminals profit from their crimes,” Strawn said.

Part 2: Iowa Lottery sales thriving amid sports betting surge

The Iowa Lottery sold $452 million in lottery products in fiscal year 2021, which was a record year for the lottery. Strawn says the Iowa Lottery is thriving, even with the popularity of sports betting in Iowa.

Part 3: Iowa Democrats have money problems

When Democrat Deidre DeJear reported she had about $8,500 left in her campaign bank and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds had nearly $4.8 million, that made some Iowa Democrats anxious about their chance at winning the governor’s race in November. The financial picture isn’t much better for Democrats in the race to take on U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Longtime Democratic strategist Matt Paul addressed the reality for Democrats in Iowa.

