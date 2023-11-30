CLIVE, Iowa — The Monday night Powerball drawing paid out some money to people with the wrong winning numbers. An incorrect human entry led to the wrong numbers. That meant from 12:15 a.m. Tuesday to 7:15 a.m. lottery terminals were paying out for the errant numbers. The amount of winners was not large, but they earned $4.00 up to $200.

“Our folks were entering the numbers into a system that then puts the results on the lottery statewide gaming system,” said Iowa Lottery Spokesperson Mary Neubauer. “That intern puts it on all of the lottery terminals in the self-service kiosks, where you would claim a prize.”

Neubauer said the problem was due to human error.

“That process is done by hand, and in the process of inputting the numbers, the two people made a mistake and it’s interesting, we have two people inputting the numbers in two different locations to be a double check and they both input the wrong numbers,” said Neubauer.

The Lottery works to preserve integrity on it’s transactions.

“When we do our drawings when we have games, you know, obviously integrity is at the heart of everything that we do,” said Neubauer. “We do our best to make sure that everything is done flawlessly but, as long as human beings are involved, there will occasionally be mistakes made and when that happens, we tell people we want you to know so that we can help if you have a question.”

The correct winning numbers in Monday’s Powerball drawing were: 2-21-38-61-66 and Powerball 12. The Power Play® number was 2.

The Powerball Double Play® winning numbers were: 9-29-51-53-61 and Double Play Powerball 20.

Those are the winning numbers for which the lottery will pay prizes.