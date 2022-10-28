DES MOINES, Iowa — People across Iowa and the U.S. will be flocking to lottery retailers ahead of Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. The estimated jackpot is around $800 million, the second-largest prize in the game’s history and the fifth-largest in North American lottery history.

“I think it’s just the daydream aspect of it right now. You know, there’s a lot of heavy stuff in the world right now but this just gives you the chance to like take a break and dream about what you would do with the money,” Iowa Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer said.

She said bigger prizes mean more ticket sales. They could reach a peak of about 12,000 tickets sold per minute in Iowa.

“The busiest period of sales is always the day of the drawing, we’re human beings, we procrastinate, and it’s always after general work hours on the day of the drawing,” Neubauer said. “So on Saturday, that’s a weekend day, maybe that’s a bad example, but on Mondays and Wednesdays, the biggest sale period is about 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.”

She said the jackpot could change before Saturday night’s drawing. Though estimates are typically correct, the prize could increase if sales soar.