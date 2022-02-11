MORAVIA, Iowa — The State of Iowa is looking into selling Honey Creek Resort on the shore of Rathbun Lake in southern Iowa.

Honey Creek Resort is owned by the State of Iowa, with oversight provided by the Iowa DNR.

Delaware North, the hospitality company that has operated Honey Creek Resort since 2016, informed the Iowa DNR last December of its decision to end its operations contract with the state in April 2023.

Iowa DNR spokesperson Tammie Krausman said they are now considering all options for the property but would prefer to sell it. The Iowa DNR will seek an appraisal to determine the value of Honey Creek Resort. The Iowa DNR is accepting bids for conducting the appraisal through March 23.

In the meantime, Delaware North will continue to handle operations at Honey Creek Resort this summer and accept bookings. Honey Creek Resort is currently closed for winter, but it will reopen lodging and other amenities in March.

Honey Creek Resort first opened in 2008 and struggled financially in its early years. By 2012, the resort was struggling to make enough money to repay the bonds used to build it. State lawmakers approved additional funding to pay off the resort’s debt.