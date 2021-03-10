Iowa Long Term Care Facilities Hope to Welcome Visitors Back Soon

IOWA — One year ago Iowa’s long term care facilities were in panic mode. A new novel virus was spreading across the country – with the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions most susceptible. Within months more than 100 Iowa long term care facilities would report outbreaks. In one year more than 2,200 residents of Iowa LTCs would die from COVID-19.

But one year later it is another story. As of Wednesday morning, just six Iowa long term care facilities are still reporting COVID-19 outbreaks. That news should only continue to improve as the state has completed its voluntary vaccination program at all of Iowa’s long term care facilities. The next step for these facilities, hopefully, is to finally allow in-person visitation again.

“Nursing facilities have very little regulatory leeway on how to determine visitation. That is determined by the federal government and enforced by the Department of Inspections and Appeals here in Iowa,” says Brent Willett, President and CEO of the Iowa Healthcare Association, “The only trigger that we have inside the current regulations relates to that county positivity rate so as that rate declines in the county, we’re able to open up more and more kinds of visitation.”

Willett says his organization is asking the CDC and Medicare and Medicaid services in Iowa to review the current regulations imposed on nursing homes in hopes they can be amended now that the vaccination program is complete.