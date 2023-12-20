DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa League of Heroes consists of a dedicated group of volunteers who donate their time and resources to children throughout Iowa who are fighting many different medical battles. Through their super special suits and special gifts, they help bring comfort to children in need.

Founder Matt Morgan joined the Today in Iowa team to discuss their mission to keep kids smiling in the face of some of the most serious illnesses and a brand new headquarters to strengthen their impact on the community.