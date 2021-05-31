Iowa leaders share Memorial Day messages and celebrations

IOWA — This Memorial Day, Iowa leaders are sharing their thanks to our fallen service members througH personal messages and joining community celebrations.
This morning Governor Kim Reynolds was joined by retired Vice Admiral Michael Franken at the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. The event was held at the cemetery but without a crowd – it was streamed live instead.
Senator Joni Ernst, a retired member of the Iowa National Guard, started her day decorating Montgomery County for the day.