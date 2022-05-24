DES MOINES, Iowa — A new bill that could make purchasing feminine hygiene products and diapers is heading to the governor’s desk.

On Monday night, Senate File 2367 received bipartisan support among lawmakers. The legislation will eliminate the sales tax on tampons, pantyliners, menstrual cups, sanitary napkins, and child or adult diapers.

Democratic Representative Lindsay James believes lawmakers got it right. “I have been disappointed that most of our tax relief this session has gone to wealthy Iowans and large corporations,” said Representative James.

“And so it is about time that we offer some tax relief to everyday Iowans to the people who need it the most.”

The non-profit The Beacon, which helps women facing hardship in the Des Moines metro area, relies on donations. They believe if this legislation passes, it would be helpful to the organization.

“Love for Red is a great organization that has dropped products off for our women,” said the Beacon Executive Director Melissa Vine, “And I think that when they don’t have to pay taxes for those items, they are a lot more likely to donate them, and that just benefits the women in Iowa even more.”

The legislation will take effect in early 2023 if Governor Reynolds signs the bill.