Iowa lawmakers to discuss second attempt at new legislative maps during special session

DES MOINES, Iowa — Will the second time be the charm for Iowa’s redistricting effort?

Lawmakers will converge on the State Capitol Thursday to look over the second non-partisan proposal for new local and congressional maps.

Proposed Iowa Congressional District map

The Legislative Services Agency’s newest version would group Des Moines and most of its immediate suburbs with Osceola and Ottumwa in the 3rd Congressional District. However, Warren County would join the proposed 1st Congressional District, which notably includes Iowa City and Davenport.

That means Rep. Mariannette MIller-Meeks, a Republican from Ottumwa representing the Iowa’s 2nd District, would be drawn into the district represented by Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne if these maps are approved.

The Legislative Services Agency’s first attempt at redistricting was voted down by Iowa lawmakers October 5.

Iowa Congressional District map rejected by lawmakers

The Legislative Services Agency released its revised maps October 21.

If lawmakers do not approve the second set of redistricting maps, the LSA will have to try again for a third non-partisan attempt. However, lawmakers can vote to amend or change a third version of the map, which they can not do for the first two drafts.

Current Iowa Congressional Districts

The current congressional maps were approved by Iowa lawmakers on the LSA’s first try in 2011.