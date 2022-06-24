Iowa lawmakers are speaking out after a Supreme Court ruling Friday morning overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion.

Iowa’s Congressional Delegation

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R)

“The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over. As Governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.”

Sen. Charles Grassley (R)

“Today’s decision recognized that the weak legal reasoning in Roe v. Wade has done more to provoke conflict than to resolve it, as the late Justice Ginsburg observed. In a meticulous and well-reasoned opinion, the court dispensed with a flawed precedent, as it has rightly done in landmark decisions throughout history.

For many Americans, including myself, this decision is about far more than correcting a flawed legal analysis in Roe; it means that the rights of the unborn are no longer in jeopardy by our federal government. Our nation was founded on the fundamental principle we are endowed by our creator with the unalienable right to life – a right that must be protected.

This ruling does not ban the practice of abortion but instead empowers the people, through their accountable elected representatives to make commonsense policy decisions. It takes policymaking out of the hands of unelected judges.

Regardless of your views on this issue, or any other issue for that matter, we all should respect the role of our impartial judiciary and the decisions that it renders. We’re blessed to live in a country where the people play a leading role in how we are governed. The people can advocate for policy priorities in the public square, the halls of Congress and at the ballot box, as so many pro-life Americans have done throughout the past five decades. Seeking to intimidate or attack the court or undermine its credibility because of an outcome that you don’t support is not the answer.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R)

“I’m proudly and adamantly pro-life. This decision reflects the science, will save lives, and rightly returns policymaking power back to the American people and their elected officials.”

Rep. Cindy Axne (R)

“Today is a tragic day for women and for all Americans. The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe. V. Wade is unconscionable, cruel, and takes the power away from tens of millions of American women to make their own medical decisions.

I have seen firsthand how much progress women have made towards equal pay and equal rights in recent years. Because of the Roe decision, women just like me have been able to go to college, have careers, and plan their lives and families on their own terms. It will disproportionately affect the poor, minority communities, and anyone who can’t travel to another state or country to receive lifesaving medical care.

This decision takes our country back decades and threatens every American’s right to privacy.

Put simply, this is discriminatory, unfair, upends 50 years of precedent, and goes against the majority opinion of the American people.”

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R)

“Today is a momentous day for the pro-life movement and pro-life Americans across our nation. Since before I was elected to Congress, I have called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned, and after nearly fifty years, I am overjoyed that the sanctity of life has triumphed. By striking down Roe, we can truly live up to our highest moral values and allow states like Iowa – where we proudly defend innocent life – to codify laws that reflect our deepest convictions. As a Christian and father of four, I will always protect the unborn and vote to ensure that every child is guaranteed one of our most fundamental constitutional rights; the right to life.”

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R)

“This decision will save countless lives. In Congress, I will continue to champion pro-life policies and work to support expecting mothers and their babies.”

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R)

“Today, the Supreme Court made the important decision to allow individual states to be able to uphold the sanctity of life and protect the unborn. As a doctor, I believe that every life is precious and I have always and will always vote in support of protecting life and the unborn.

Just as I did when I was a State Senator, I will continue to work to ensure women have access to affordable contraceptives, quality maternal care, and provide support and increase awareness to adoption services.”

State Lawmakers

Rep. Jennifer Konfrst (D)

“Like millions of Americans, I’m angry and exhausted and fed up with politicians who think they know what’s best for me and my family.

While today’s ruling is tough and it might feel hopeless, this fight is NOT over and here’s why:

Right now, Iowa law still gives us the final say in making our own healthcare decisions, including abortion.

Second, a large majority of Iowans still believe in reproductive freedom because they know everyone deserves the right to decide when to start a family.

I am going to fight like hell every single day to make sure every family in Iowa keeps their right to access safe, legal abortions.”

Speaker of the House Pat Grassley (R)

“Today, the Supreme Court restored a fundamental truth Iowa Republicans have always known – life is precious. These past two weeks have brought significant victories for the pro-life movement both nationally and in Iowa. Iowa House Republicans will continue to protect the innocent lives of unborn children.”

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver (R)

“After decades of prayer, volunteering, and voting, the cause of the unborn won a victory many thought they would never see. As a pro-life caucus, Senate Republicans have led on the protection of life and will continue to do so. We look forward to continuing to advance the cause of the unborn.”