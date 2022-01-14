Iowa lawmakers react after Supreme Court stops Biden vaccine mandate

FILE – The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 7, 2022, on challenges to whether the Biden administration can order millions of workers at private companies and health care employees be vaccinated for COVID-19. Until the court rules, millions of workers face a patchwork of requirements depending on where they live. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Supreme Court has ruled to stop the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that large business employees need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test weekly and wear a mask.

Lawmakers from Iowa have issued statements in reaction to the ruling. Read the statements below.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

The SCOTUS ruling on OSHA vaccine mandate is a major victory for Iowans, their personal freedoms and liberties. The Biden Administration should hear this message loud and clear: The American citizens do not believe in government overreach, and they don’t believe in the federal government making health care decisions for them. At the same time, I’m very disappointed by the Supreme Court’s ruling on the CMS vaccine mandate. Medical providers that have been on the frontlines of this pandemic saving lives deserve the freedom and ability to make their own informed health care decisions. I believe the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19, but I also firmly believe in Iowans’ right to make health care decisions based on what’s best for themselves and their families, and I remain committed to protecting those freedoms. President Biden should do the same. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R – Iowa)

Glad SCOTUS 2day blocked the unconstitutional OSHA vaccine mandate on businesses /Thx 2 countless indep biz representing millions of workers 4 petitioning case Heavy handed govt vaccine mandates on biz are last thing we need w a worker shortage Tweet from U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R – Iowa)

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R – Iowa)

Iowans should make the decisions about their own health care—not the federal government. I joined a bipartisan majority of senators in pushing back against President Biden’s mandate that attempted to take that freedom away—and I’m glad SCOTUS struck down this federal overreach. Facebook post by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R – Iowa)

U.S. Representative Cindy Axne (D – Iowa)

While I disagree with the justices’ logic that COVID-19 is not an occupational hazard in all workplaces – especially amidst this most recent surge of a highly transmissible variant – this ruling comes from our highest Court and we must respect their ruling. A COVID-19 vaccine and booster are still Iowans’ best defenses against all variants of this virus, and today’s ruling doesn’t change that. I encourage all Iowans who can get a booster shot to get one as soon as they can to limit their risk of severe illness and hospitalization. U.S. Representative Cindy Axne (D – Iowa)

U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson (R – Iowa)

The Supreme Court’s decision to block the Biden Administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate for private businesses with more than one hundred employees is a victory for personal freedom. While I strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the government should not force anyone to choose between getting vaccinated and providing for their families. “Iowans should be empowered to make their own health care decisions. This ruling will provide many of Iowa’s workers and businesses with certainty that their livelihoods will not be put at risk because of federal government overreach. “However, I am disappointed in the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Biden Administration’s CMS vaccine mandate. This will sideline many of our health care heroes who should be able to make this decision for themselves and could worsen the health provider shortage. U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson (R – Iowa)

U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra (R – Iowa)

America was founded on the delicate principle of individual liberty. By striking down the vaccine mandate on private businesses, the Supreme Court has prevented Pres. Biden from damaging our Constitution. Tweet by U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra (R – Iowa)

U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R – Iowa)

Today’s decision from the Supreme Court is a win for businesses and workers across this country. The Court has acknowledged that this vaccine mandate is a massive overreach by the Biden Administration. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, but I do not believe in overreaching federal mandates. Main Street is already facing the real-world effects of a labor shortage, a mismanaged supply chain, and inflation rates that we have not seen in decades. Every American should be able to decide if a vaccine is right for them, just like I did. Let’s work to keep businesses open and Americans employed, not shuttered, jobless, and hopeless. U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R – Iowa)