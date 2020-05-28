Iowa Lawmakers Call for Investigation of ‘Test Iowa’

Iowa — Two Iowa lawmakers are asking for an oversight investigation of the ‘Test Iowa’ program, saying it has failed to meet goals that Governor Kim Reynolds promised.

Democrats Ruth Ann Gaines of Des Moines and Chris Hall of Sioux City formally requested the investigation in a letter to Representative Mary Ann Hanusa, Chair of the House Oversight Committee.

In the letter, Gaines and Hall raise a number of concerns about the Test Iowa program. Those include questions about how the no-bid contract for the program was awarded to a out-of-state company, why the state has failed to meet the 3,000 tests per day threshold the governor promised, and why the total number of tests given remains secretive.

Gaines and Hall say they want to hear from those involved in the decision making, including Paul Trombino, the governor’s chief operations officer, Sarah Reisetter with the Iowa Department of Public Health and representatives from the companies managing Test Iowa.