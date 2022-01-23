Iowa landowners vow to fight proposed carbon pipelines: ‘It’s the right thing to do’

Part 1: Iowa landowners vow to fight proposed carbon pipelines

Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator CO2 Ventures and Archer Daniels Midland.

These are the three different companies looking to run carbon sequestration pipelines underground through Iowa. The companies could make billions of dollars as they take the carbon produced at ethanol plants and send it underground to connect with pipelines from other states in the region.

Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is working on behalf of Summit Carbon Solutions. Branstad says the carbon pipeline is key to the future success of Iowa’s ethanol industry, along with helping to limit the industry’s harm on the environment.

Eventually, the companies would need permission from the Iowa Utilities Board. They also need permission from landowners so the pipelines could run through their property. If they can’t reach a financial agreement with those property owners, they could try eminent domain and force landowners to let a pipeline through.

Iowa landowners in the pathway of proposed carbon pipelines say big names and big money are working against them, but they vow to fight against the pipelines from going through their family’s land.

Part 2: Secretary Pate working to change the minds of Iowans who believe election fraud conspiracies

Iowa’s Jim Carlin of Sioux City and Sandy Salmon of Janesville were among 41 legislators from across the country last September who demanded audits of every state’s election from 2020. They are alleging corruption, despite the dozens of courts, law enforcement and Congress which all say the facts prove that Joe Biden won in 2020.

Carlin, Salmon and the other 39 legislators are a minority. After all, there are 7,383 state legislators in the United States. Still, roughly one-third of Americans believe Biden’s victory in 2020 was the result of widespread voter fraud, according to a Monmouth University poll conducted last year.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has repeatedly found that fraud didn’t impact the 2020 election. He’s now working to convince skeptical Iowans of the facts.

Part 3: Secretary Pate launches statewide coalition to combat human trafficking

Secretary Pate in January announced the creation of the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking coalition. It’s a statewide alliance with Iowa’s business community to help end human trafficking in the state.

Several of the state’s largest trade organizations have already joined the coalition. Membership is open to any business or nonprofit organization in Iowa that is committed to raising awareness of human trafficking and the Iowa Safe at Home program.

Insiders Quick 6: Secretary of State Paul Pate

Secretary Pate shares his thoughts on the state’s election laws in the Insiders Quick 6.

Watch previous episodes of The Insiders here.