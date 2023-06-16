DES MOINES, Iowa — Juneteenth may still be a few days away but celebrations have already begun ahead of Monday’s holiday.

Iowa Juneteenth started off its celebrations on June 9 and they really kick into gear this weekend.

The big event is Saturday. Iowa Juneteenth is hosting Neighbors Day at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines. The free event goes from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Iowa Juneteenth General Chairperson Dwana Bradley said Neighbors Day will include live entertainment, a bounce house for kids, plenty of cultural celebrations, and food. Local Black-owned businesses are also taking part. They’ll have booths selling food and more.

She said more important than any celebration or chance for these local businesses to make money, Neighbors Day is an opportunity for people to learn.

“It’s a huge deal,” Bradley said. “It’s an opportunity for people to come down and learn about our food and why it matters and why it’s a part of history, to come down and learn about our words and our lived experiences and our realities, and you also have to learn how you can advocate. We know that systemic changes still have to take place within this place so we want to talk to you about how you can be involved with that.”

Iowa Juneteenth is holding several events Monday. They include a “Juneteenth Tea” at Grand View University at 12 p.m. The organization is also hosting a free drive-in movie at Valley West Mall beginning at 8 p.m.

Bradley said the movie will be Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever.

She also said the Juneteenth Golf Event at A.H. Blank Golf Course has been moved to June 30. It was originally supposed to be held Friday.

Iowa Juneteenth is also fundraising throughout the holiday week. Through June 23, half of what it collects will be donated to help victims of the building collapse in Davenport. People can donate on Iowa Juneteenth’s website.