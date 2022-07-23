NEWTON, IOWA — IndyCar racing returns to Newton this weekend with the running of the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 and Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 on Saturday and Sunday.

Hy-Vee’s race team was very busy on Friday.

Driver Jack Harvey spoke with members of the media.

“As I finished seventh in both races in 2020 so I was the optimistic about what we can achieve this weekend,” said Harvey. “I think that heat’s going to be another factor with the race being mid day and not a night event, so tire degradations going to be quite a big factor.”

Hy-Vee car crew chief Brad Wright heads the Rahall Letterman Lanigan Race Team, which is sponsored by the grocery company.

“Today’s day one we call it set up day, and that’s basically the day where you know the trucks are getting parked everything gets unloaded we set up our garage area,” said Wright. “That’s the first time we fire up the race car, get the engine running, check on everything.”

Wright lives near Indianapolis which is home to Indy Car racing, thanks to the Indianapolis 500.

“It is an incredible amount of work because it just getting a race day all the preparation with the car, for some of us, it is pretty tough on all the families at home,” said Wright. “But I’m still north of 40-years-old and get a chance to compete, you know what I mean to put a fire suit on and go out there and sling some tires.”

Driver Harvey was asked if he had a favorite Hy-Vee item to autograph.

“I think at this point I pretty much signed everything people have, bottle openers like, everything,” said Harvey.

Below you can find the schedule for each race this weekend. If you’re unable to attend the races in person you can still get in on the excitement by tuning in to WHO 13.

Saturday Schedule

Qualifying begins 9:30 a.m. Indy Lights race 11:15 a.m. Tim McGraw concert 1:00 p.m. Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 3:00 p.m. Florida Georgia Line concert 5:30 p.m.

Sunday Schedule

Gwen Stefani concert 12:00 p.m. Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 2:00 p.m. Blake Shelton concert 5:15 p.m.