DES MOINES, Iowa- One coalition is working to provide education on vaccines as medical professionals are warning that vaccine gaps and vaccine hesitancy can have major implications on our society.

Winter means colder temperatures and spending time with family and friends during the holiday, but it also means increased respiratory illnesses, like RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. Gatherings like holiday celebrations can spread these viruses on greater scales.

Dr. Nathan Boonstra is a pediatrician at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines. He says that this is a concerning time for pediatricians like himself because of the increase in respiratory illnesses. However, he also said the spread of vaccine misinformation can have greater affects on our society.

“We have seen a flood of misinformation, specifically about the COVID vaccine. Do we worry that that’s going to overflow and translate into hesitancy about other vaccines, the routine vaccines, measles, meningitis, diseases like that? Yeah, we worry about that. There’s signs that that could be coming,” said Boonstra.

He is also the chair of Iowa Immunizes, a coalition created in late 2019 with the goal of providing accurate vaccine information.

Boonstra said that during the pandemic, people were missing their regularly scheduled doctors appointments due to wanting to stay home and not get infected with COVID. However, this resulted in missing routine vaccines, which he said can have major implications.

According to him, even a small dip in vaccine rates can cause a vaccine gap, which can reintroduce and spread diseases to society.

One concern he has right now is measles. He said that a dip in measle vaccinations have reintroduced the disease in recent years.

He also said that vaccine hesitancy, which resulted from misinformation on the COVID vaccine, can further complicate this problem.

That’s why he and other members of Iowa Immunizes said coalitions like theirs are important for providing the accurate information on vaccines and directing people to resources.

Lina Tucker Reinders is the Executive Director of the Iowa Public Health Association, which is the fiscal sponsor of Iowa Immunizes.

She said that they created Iowa Immunizes because they saw an increase in vaccine hesitancy in Iowa and across the country. This is a concern because it can result in lower vaccine rates than herd immunity, the percentage of vaccinated population that’s required to keep diseases from circulating in the community.

“When we see gaps in vaccines, we break that herd immunity and diseases that have been forgotten about in other parts of the world can circulate,” said Tucker Reinders.

She said that Iowa Immunizes is made up of more than 600 members and 100 organizations who are all committed to promoting the importance and the efficacy of vaccinations.

Tucker Reinders said this is particularly important in Iowa because of changes in state policy. During the 2023 Legislative Session, Senate File 496 eliminated the state mandate requiring all school districts to provide education about the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, among other things.

That’s why, she said coalitions like Iowa Immunizes can provide that information to people who want to learn more.

They host events throughout the year where they provide that information.

Right now, Iowa Immunizes is encouraging people to talk to their primary care providers about any vaccines they missed and to talk about any hesitancy they may have.