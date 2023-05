DES MOINES, IOWA — Joe Henry, Political Director for the Iowa Chapter of LULAC, is welcoming the chance for the US to again open its doors to asylum seekers from war torn and poverty stricken Central American nations as the use of Title 42 to block migrants from entering the US during the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end on Thursday. Roger Riley spoke to him about the positive impact he sees in ending Title 42.

