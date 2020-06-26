Iowa Immigrants Become U-S Citizens In Drive-Thru Ceremonies

DES MOINES, Iowa — Since 2009 the Iowa Cubs have hosted a naturalization ceremony. Even though the Iowa Cubs aren’t playing due to COVID-19, they were still going to hold a ceremony on the Principal Park field Friday at 11 a.m. for those becoming U.S. citizens. That can no longer happen due to a Principal Park staff member testing positive for COVID-19. Instead, they are going to have a drive-thru ceremony in the parking lot.

It’s something they’ve been doing all week long as U.S. Citizen and Immigrant Services (USCIS) are trying to catch up on a backlog after citizenship ceremonies were postponed for months during the pandemic. USCIS said they have been giving the oath of allegiance to approximately 100 immigrants every day this week outside of Principal Park.

Thursday’s ceremony was specifically for children and young adults who have obtained citizenship through their parents, either being adopted by U.S. citizens or derived citizens when their immigrant parents became naturalized citizens. Even though some have lived in America almost their whole lives seeking refuge in the states, all were excited to officially call the United States home.

“I’m from Eritrea, there was originally a war there so my parents, my whole family moved to Ethiopia. That’s where we settled down in a refugee camp and then once a war broke out again we just wanted a better life, have a chance to have education and a nice job so we decided to settle down in America,” Asha Andreas said. “It’s really amazing because we worked our butts off to get this [citizenship] so it’s really exciting and rewarding.”