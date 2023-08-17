The sight of the stands along the road tell you it’s summer, but it’s the sounds under their awnings that tell you more. An Iowa Icon has found its sweet spot.

“They gotta have that little pop to them,” says Cory Welchman, working at Taylor’s Farm Market.

Whether it’s by sound or smell, the people here just know.

“Oh, I can tell when one’s ready,” says Mary Taylor Daufeldt, sitting nearby.

“See how my hand’s not getting a good, hollow tone out of it?” says Jeremy Gunderson, tapping on a melon while working at Taylor’s other market on Highway 61. “This one needs to sit for a day.”

There’s nothing like a fresh, summer melon, and no place can grow them like Muscatine. And everybody here knows why that’s so.

“It’s the soil that makes them sweet,” says Daufeldt.

“It’s got that mixture of sand and dirt that helps it all drain out quicker,” adds Gunderson.

Is it sandy dirt, or dirty sand? No one is quite sure.

“It’s not a clay sand, it’s a beachy sand,” Daufeldt says.

The scientists confirm, the secret to this place and its success with watermelons and musk melons alike is the ground in which they sink their roots.

“Sandy soil is slightly acidic,” says Alexa Marcus, an agriculture specialist with Iowa State University. “That’s what the melons prefer.”

The soil is sandy because this is a place they call “Muscatine Island” — a slice of land bordered by the Mississippi River to the east and a deep, curving slough to the west.

“It used to be the river bed,” Marcus says, “and it used to be an actual island.”

The ground is so unique Iowa State has planted a research farm here. And while melons aren’t the only plants that do well in this soil, they’re uniquely suited to it.

“The nutrients that the watermelon doesn’t uptake into the plant it leaches out,” Marcus says. “So, there’s no build-up in the sandy soil.”

Between the melons and their medium, there’s one of the names that brought them together. You’ll find it on the roads and on the farm stands along them: Taylor.

The Taylors are in their 45th year in business on the island, and this one might be the hardest.

Patriarch, George Taylor, died just last month, and he’s on the minds of everyone here.

“He picked melons and was hoeing until the day before he went into the hospital,” says Daufeldt, his eldest daughter.

“This was his life. He never took a vacation.”

Work ethic is essential to this business, but George’s was the stuff of legends.

“He said ‘if you don’t want to work ten hours a day, every day then you better go to college to get a good degree and get a real job,” says grandson, Jake Taylor, whose taken over in the fields.

One look at Jake Taylor and it’s clear he’s made a very “real job” of this one.

The Taylor family farm was once one of about 30 on the island, but now is one of just two.

“They all just got old,” Jake shrugs. “The kids don’t want to do it, basically.”

“It’s hard living and people don’t like to work that hard anymore,” Daufeldt adds.

If there’s a bright spot, it’s that these icons and the work that comes with them, are only here for a short time. In fact, they’ll be gone by this weekend.

And the Taylors will be ready.

“Well, when you work 12 hours a day for six weeks, that’s enough!” Mary laughs.

So take the time, make the drive … and look for the familiar name. And savor one last summer treat — one you’ll find only here and only now. An Iowa Icon.