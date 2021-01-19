Iowa House Subcommittee Advances Anti-Abortion Constitutional Amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa — A proposed amendment change to Iowa’s constitution that would no longer protect women’s right to an abortion advanced in a House subcommittee Tuesday morning.

Republican lawmakers have continually introduced this measure in direct response to a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that found women have a fundamental right to an abortion. House Judiciary chairman Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, said that although he is personally pro-life, this resolution is about correcting “overreach” by the justices.

“This sort of activism takes over the role of the legislature and takes away the voice of the people,” Holt said. “These sort of changes should be made from elected representatives, the people elect us to do these things, that’s how the constitution is amended through correct process.”

Changing Iowa’s constitution is a years-long process. The proposed amendmend change was passed by the Senate along party lines last June, but stalled in the House. That pushed the effort back by years, meaning 2024 is the earliest the amendment could be presented to voters to either ratify or reject the measure.

Two Republicans on a the subcommittee voted to advance the proposal to the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell D-Ames, who voted against it, said the notion of judicial activism is “nonsense.”

“The court’s responsibility is to interpret the laws we pass, that’s their job based on the Constitution,” she said. “And to change the constitution to putting in one medical procedure, that’s just crazy. It doesn’t withstand the test of time.”

Instead, Wessel-Kroeschell said legislators should be prioritizing bills that promote maternal health and expand access to prenatel care.

However, in response to that critcism, Holt said he can “walk and chew gum at the same time.”

“We have a lot of bills moving in every committee so the fact that we happened to have a subcommittee this morning — yes, it is an important issue for us but there are a number of other important issues and we can move all of those at the same time,” he said. “So that’s just sort of a false narrative to suggest somehow we are prioritizing this over a lot of other things.”