DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2024 Iowa legislative session begins on January 8 when lawmakers gavel in and get back to work.

On Monday, Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley spoke with WHO 13 News to outline House Republican priorities next year.

Education will once again be top of the list for many lawmakers, after educational savings accounts passed in the first two weeks in last year’s session. Bills on gender identity and sexual orientation instruction, permission from parents for pronoun usage, and others followed right after.

This year, House Republicans are looking at disciplinary tools and empowering teachers. Grassley is expecting the governor to have a bill at the beginning of session that will bump teacher pay.

“I think you’re going to see and I think the governor’s been talking a lot about teacher pay. I think you’re going to see, I would expect to see some proposal from the governor probably fairly early in session,” said Grassley, (R) District 57 from New Hartford. “We look forward to engaging in that conversation to see what that may look like. Thankfully, in Iowa, we’ve budgeted in a way we have flexibility to be able to do some of those kinds of things as they come about.”

Grassley mentioned that there will be conversations about emphasizing history and civics education in public schools.

House Republicans also want to reinforce the state’s commitment to public safety and beef up law enforcement recruiting, incentivizing small businesses to come and stay in Iowa, along with upgrading government agencies’ technology.