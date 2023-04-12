DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa House Republicans passed a bill out of the chamber that they claim expands gun rights for Iowans

The bill, passed by a vote of 62 to 27, would prohibit public or private school districts, universities, colleges and businesses from enforcing a gun-free zone on its campus. The bill says that firearms can be kept in vehicles on school grounds by students and staff.

The bill was amended on the floor, which expands the bill even more. The bill, as amended, included language to require public and private school districts to offer a gun safety course in grades 7-12 and a watered down version in grades K-6.

The bill now moves over to the Iowa Senate, and if it passes through the chamber, Governor Reynolds can sign it into law.