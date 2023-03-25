DES MOINES, Iowa — Horses will be galloping about the Iowa State Fairgrounds this weekend. The Iowa Horse Fair returns to Des Moines for its 38th show.

The fair’s Chair, Chris Austin, said there’s a little something for everyone ranging from clinics, to draft horse pulls, cart rides, mounted shooter, to stuff going on in the kids area. There’s also an exhibit for vendors showing off horse-related clothing, stables and more.

“It’s just so much fun to watch people come out and they come out to see the clinicians and learn something new, maybe pick up some new merchandise and get out and show the equine industry in the state,” Austin said.

The fair continues Saturday until 7 p.m. It runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $20 at the door on Saturday, $15 on Sunday. A weekend pass costs $40. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

There’s also a rodeo at the fairgrounds Saturday night. It begins at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25. People can get a combined ticket for Saturday’s fair and rodeo for $35.