OGDEN, Iowa — The Ogden High School Tower Robotics Team 9092 qualified to compete in the FIRST World Championships later this month.

This is the first year of the team competing, having just registered in the fall through start up grants from John Deere, Argosy Foundation and Corteva. The team ranked 6th place in the qualifying robot matches. They’re currently ranked within the top 11% of teams worldwide.

The team will compete in the world championships in Houston, Texas from April 19-22.