CLARION, IOWA — They say records are made to be broken. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows senior Lexie Lane likely agrees with that sentiment. On Friday night, Lane set a Cowgirls record by scoring 39 points against Webster City in a 77-43 victory. But that record wouldn’t stand for long.

On Monday night, the Cowgirls welcomed West Hancock to their home gym in Clarion. CGD built a 17-point lead in the first half. But, the Eagles battled back and took their first lead with four minutes to play. The score was all tied at 69 with ten seconds left on the clock when the Cowgirls called on Lane to seal the game. Not only was the game on the line, but Lane was sitting on 38 points – one shy of her three-day-old record.

The in-bounds play worked the ball into Lane’s hands. She dribbled past half court and with just three seconds on the clock heaved up a deep three-point shot. The ball hit the backboard, bounced off the rim, hit the backboard again then dropped through the net as the backboard lit up in red and the clock hit zero.

Final score: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, West Hancock 69. Final stats for Lexie Lane: 41 points and a new school record. The Cowgirls play again on Tuesday night against Humboldt.

You can watch the final play from CGD’s livestream with Dave Stein on the call below. A full replay of the whole game can be accessed here.