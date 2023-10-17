IOWA — The Iowa High School Athletic Association has updated its RPI ratings for the three largest conferences with one week left in the season and rankings for the four smaller classes at the conclusion of their regular season. The rankings and ratings are used to determine playoff seeds and matchups at the conclusion of the regular season.
Class 5A
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- Van Meter
- West Lyon
- Monticello
- Spirit Lake
- Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
- Western Christian, Hull
- Clarinda
- PCM
- Mediapolis
Class 1A
- Grundy Center
- Underwood
- Sumner-Fredericksburg
- MFL MarMac
- Regina, Iowa City
- Sigourney/Keota
- Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
- Treynor
- South Hamilton
- Dike-New Hartford
Class A
- Saint Ansgar
- Woodbury Central
- West Hancock
- Madrid
- Wapsie Valley
- Lisbon
- ACGC
- Starmont
- Lynnville-Sully
- 1Akron-Westfield
8-Player
- Winfield-Mount Union
- Bedford
- CAM, Anita
- Clarksville
- St. Mary’s, Remsen
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Don Bosco, Gilbertville
- Central City
- Lenox
- WACO