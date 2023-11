CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Central Iowa teams were under the Dome at the University of Northern Iowa Thursday in Cedar Falls for the Iowa high school football semifinals.

Western Dubuque was victorious over Bondurant-Farrar, 28-21.

West Hancock beat Madrid, 39-14.

Lewis Central won over North Polk, 31-5.

Keith Murphy has a look at the highlights from the games.

The quarterfinal games begin Friday at the UNI Dome.