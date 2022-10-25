Class 5A

Record Pts Prv 1. Pleasant Valley (3) 9-0 46 2 2. Southeast Polk 8-1 40 3 3. Ankeny 8-1 38 4 (tie) West Des Moines Dowling (2) 8-1 38 1 5. Cedar Falls 7-2 30 5 6. Sioux City East 7-2 18 8 (tie) Marion Linn-Mar 6-3 18 T10 8. Iowa City High 6-3 15 T10 9. Johnston 6-3 13 7 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-2 8 NR (tie) West Des Moines Valley 5-4 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 2. Davenport West 1.

Class 4A

1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4) 9-0 49 1 2. Waverly-Shell Rock (1) 9-0 43 3 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-0 39 2 4. Iowa CIty Liberty 8-1 31 4 5. Carlisle 8-1 30 5 6. Bondurant Farrar 8-1 27 6 7. Eldridge North Scott 7-2 25 7 8. Indianola 6-3 10 9 9. Webster City 6-3 7 NR 10. Spencer 7-2 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Epworth Western Dubuque 5. Le Mars 2. Fort Madison 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Harlan (4) 8-1 48 1 2. Mount Vernon (1) 9-0 46 2 3. Humboldt 8-1 35 6 4. Adel ADM 8-1 28 4 5. Independence 9-1 27 5 6. Solon 7-2 26 7 7. Alleman North Polk 7-2 25 8 8. Nevada 7-2 19 3 9. MOC-Floyd Valley 6-3 8 10 10. Manchester West Delaware 5-4 4 NR

Others receiving votes: DeWitt Central 3. Hampton-Dumont 2. Sioux Center 2. Atlantic 1. Creston 1.

Classes 2A, 1A and 8-Man are already in their playoff season so there are no updated polls.