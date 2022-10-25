Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Pleasant Valley (3)
|9-0
|46
|2
|2. Southeast Polk
|8-1
|40
|3
|3. Ankeny
|8-1
|38
|4
|(tie) West Des Moines Dowling (2)
|8-1
|38
|1
|5. Cedar Falls
|7-2
|30
|5
|6. Sioux City East
|7-2
|18
|8
|(tie) Marion Linn-Mar
|6-3
|18
|T10
|8. Iowa City High
|6-3
|15
|T10
|9. Johnston
|6-3
|13
|7
|10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|6-2
|8
|NR
|(tie) West Des Moines Valley
|5-4
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 2. Davenport West 1.
Class 4A
|1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4)
|9-0
|49
|1
|2. Waverly-Shell Rock (1)
|9-0
|43
|3
|3. Cedar Rapids Xavier
|9-0
|39
|2
|4. Iowa CIty Liberty
|8-1
|31
|4
|5. Carlisle
|8-1
|30
|5
|6. Bondurant Farrar
|8-1
|27
|6
|7. Eldridge North Scott
|7-2
|25
|7
|8. Indianola
|6-3
|10
|9
|9. Webster City
|6-3
|7
|NR
|10. Spencer
|7-2
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Epworth Western Dubuque 5. Le Mars 2. Fort Madison 1.
Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Harlan (4)
|8-1
|48
|1
|2. Mount Vernon (1)
|9-0
|46
|2
|3. Humboldt
|8-1
|35
|6
|4. Adel ADM
|8-1
|28
|4
|5. Independence
|9-1
|27
|5
|6. Solon
|7-2
|26
|7
|7. Alleman North Polk
|7-2
|25
|8
|8. Nevada
|7-2
|19
|3
|9. MOC-Floyd Valley
|6-3
|8
|10
|10. Manchester West Delaware
|5-4
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: DeWitt Central 3. Hampton-Dumont 2. Sioux Center 2. Atlantic 1. Creston 1.
Classes 2A, 1A and 8-Man are already in their playoff season so there are no updated polls.