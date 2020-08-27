Iowa High School Football 2020 Season Preview Special

Iowa — The first Football Friday of the 2020 season is August 28th. It will be a season like no one has seen before in the midst of all the unknowns during a rapidly changing COVID-19 pandemic.

One thing that isn’t new this year: Dowling Catholic is the defending champion for the eighth straight year. The Maroons share a home stadium with their chief rivals: the West Des Moines Valley Tigers. Keith Murphy, John Sears and Mark Freund take a closer look at the two West Des Moines powerhouses.

The preview tour heads East next. The Ankeny Hawks are hoping a lifetime of playing catch will pay off for QB-WR duo Jase Bauer and Brody Brecht. The Southeast Polk Rams will get a boost from a couple of transfer plays taking advantage of other states canceling Fall football seasons. It’s another unique twist to what promises to be a surprising year of Iowa high school football.

Could this be the year a Des Moines school makes noise in a conference that’s been dominated by the suburbs for years? Keith, John and Michael break down the 2020 prospects of Roosevelt, North, Hoover and more.

At WHO 13 football coverage is about more than just the scores. Each week we take you into the huddle, into the locker room and behind the whistle with our Wired segment. Keith and Mark look back at last year’s favorite Wired moments.

Its where every high school wants to be on Friday night … in the Big Game spotlight. John Sears looks back on some of the biggest moments in Big Game History.

And we haven’t forgotten about Urbandale, Centennial, Johnston, Waukee and the rest of the CIML. The guys take a look ahead to their seasons, too.

Enough about the players … lets talk about the bands! Whitney Blakemore talks with local band directors about how the marching orders will be different this year during the pandemic.

And finally, who is gonna win it all? The guys offer their final predictions before the season kicks off.