PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Monday is the first day of practice for all fall high school sports. From football to cross country student athletes are starting their season early.

Brad Zelenovich, Southeast Polk High School’s Head Varsity Football Coach, said that both coaches and players look forward to the first day of practice.

“It’s an exciting time every year the first day of practice. You put all this work in to get to this point,” Zelenovich said.

This year the first week of practice is accompanied by fair weather.

“Some things you have to fight through but we’re fortunate to have pretty good weather this week,” Zelenovich said.