SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– A local high school band is traveling roughly 16 hours for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

More than 60 students at Bishop Heelan High School embarked on a journey earlier Tuesday to perform at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia.

After scoring well in last year’s marching band competition, Peach Bowl officials reached out to the high school inviting them to this year’s event. While there, Bishop Heelan, alongside other bands from across the U.S., will participate in a parade, play a pre-game show, and the national anthem to warm up the crowd before the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Bishop Heelan High School’s band director says this event is an opportunity for students to grow as musicians.

“In my career as a musician, I’d done similar things, so while yes it’s exciting for me I’m really excited for the kids, like I said, they earned this wholeheartedly. They will be different from how they are now, just by experiencing this,” said Jeana Larson, the Bishop Heelan Catholic High School band director.

Bishop Heelan students will also have the opportunity to participate in concert, jazz, and marching band competitions against the other schools as well.

Two Bishop Heelan High School students said they are feeling a mix of emotions about playing in front of roughly 71,000 football fans.

“I feel like it still hasn’t really hit for me personally yet. Like, it still feels super unreal. But when we get there, when we’re in Georgia, I feel like it’s gonna be sort of an ‘oh shoot’ moment for everyone like this is real this is what we’re doing,” said Lucy Anderson, the assistant drum major with Bishop Heelan High School Band.

“It’s kind of hit me, ’cause I watch football on Sundays, and it’s like you obviously watch the Atlanta Falcons. So it’s been kinda surreal, but it’s like once we walk out that tunnel, it’s go time,” said Cahill Kirkpatrick, the head drum major with Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.

Bishop Heelan will be on the field on Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. ET and return to Sioux City on the Dec. 31.