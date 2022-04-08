IOWA – An athletic director at an Iowa high school has resigned after admitting to sending an inappropriate text to a student.

Alex Brayton, the athletic director at the West Fork Community School District, resigned his position Thursday night. The district is about 20 minutes south of Mason City.

An investigation into Brayton was started by the district due to what it called potential inappropriate behavior with a student.

Brayton had worked for the district since 2009. He resigned after being put on administrative leave when the district launched the investigation.

West Fork Superintendent Mike Kruger released a statement saying in part, “West Fork CSD has placed Alex Brayton on administrative leave for the remainder of the school year as an investigation continues and will not be returning to West Fork School District in any of his previous roles.”

Brayton isn’t denying the allegations. He sent a statement to families that read in part, “I did send a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness, which is inappropriate for a person in my position.”