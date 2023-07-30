JOHNSTON, Iowa — Des Moines Police and Fire are giving young women a first-hand look at what it takes to join the ranks with the Iowa Hero Academy.

The week-long camp is back for its second year with more participants.

“I didn’t know what it was going to be like, I’m going to be honest,” Rosa Schell, from Des Moines, said.

“I actually came here because I was thinking about becoming a school resource officer,” Halley Beaudet, from Dallas Center, said. “Now in the middle of this, I’m thinking I might go to the Army or to the fire department, so I don’t know yet.”

“I thought one of them could win me over,” Ciera Hutton-Spieker, from St. Charles, said.

This summer, 33 young women ages 16 to 18 spent the week at Camp Dodge to learn how to become firefighters, police officers, and members of the military.

“When you see the new faces getting in and asking questions and being excited about working hard and what they can do to get in this line of work and be the best officers and the best firefighters, go protect our country. It just reignites that fire of why I go to work every day,” Des Moines Police Officer Peyton Mercer said.

Females already in the profession are teaching them what it takes.

“To realize that they can do this job,” Hali Van Velzen, a firefighter and medic with Des Moines Fire Department, said. “And not only can they do them, they can excel at them.

With real-life training exercises they’ve learned in their roles.

“It’s really inspiring and empowering knowing that they can do everything,” Beaudet said. “Like they can do it so we can do it and they’re just on the same levels as the males.”

Inspiring the next generation of first responders where the future looks to be female.

“It’s more than just the camp. It’s more than just putting on fire gear,” Van Velzen said. “It’s the relationships that you build that you can apply to the future.”

The Iowa Hero Academy ends with a graduation ceremony for the participants.