Iowa Health Departments Declined 71% of COVID-19 Vaccine. Here’s the Breakdown.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With nearly half of Iowa adults now fully immunized against COVID-19, demand has been declining. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Monday that county health departments turned down 71% of the available vaccine from the federal government for the week of May 10.

The state health department said that the federal government offered 105,300 doses of vaccine to Iowa for next week but county health departments declined 75,280 doses. (This doesn’t include vaccines that go through a separate program to private pharmacies).

Here is the vaccine breakdown for those declined doses:

45,630 doses of Pfizer offered. 28,080 doses of Pfizer declined.

52,600 doses of Moderna offered. 43,400 doses of Moderna declined.

7,100 doses of J&J offered. 3,800 doses of J&J declined.

The IDPH released this statement:

88 counties accepted either none or part of their allocation for the week of May 10. As we have shared before, these counties are doing exactly the right thing by only accepting the volume of vaccine that they can confidently administer. Counties who needed Johnson & Johnson accepted doses, which is an indication Iowans remain confident in the vaccine. IDPH anticipates ACIP will approve the Pfizer for the 12-15 age group in mid May. It is expected we will see an increase in demand for the Pfizer vaccine following this approval. IDPH encourages Iowans that may still have questions about getting the vaccine to talk to their health care provider. IDPH is working with our local public health and health care partners to make vaccine available at as many vaccine provider locations as possible to make getting the vaccine as easy as possible.

Here is the list of Iowa county health departments that the state health department said declined part or all of next week’s available vaccine shipment. Counties included in bold declined the full allocation. The other counties turned down part of their allocation.

Adair, Adams, Allamakee, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Bremer, Buchanan, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Clarke, Clay, Clayton, Clinton, Crawford, Dallas, Davis, Decatur, Des Moines, Dickinson, Dubuque, Emmet, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Howard, Humboldt, Ida, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Kossuth, Lee, Linn, Lucas, Lyon, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Mills, Mitchell, Monona, Monroe, Muscatine, O’Brien, Osceola, Page, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Polk, Pottawattamie, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Sac, Scott, Shelby, Sioux, Story, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Winnebago, Woodbury, Worth, Wright