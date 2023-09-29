IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) are hosting the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) in a Big Ten battle at Kinnick Stadium Saturday night in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes are hoping to bounce back following a disappointing shutout loss at Penn State. Iowa managed only 76 total yards and had just four first downs in the game. They lost 31-0.

You can watch Saturday’s game on WHO 13 as part of NBC’s Big Ten coverage. Kickoff for the Blackout game is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. You can also stream the game on Peacock.