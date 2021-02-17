Iowa Hawkeyes Pause Baseball Program Due to COVID-19

A brutally cold stretch of weather in Iowa is gradually coming to an end as of February 17th. Our recent stretch of cold weather rivals, but does not beat, the stretch of cold Iowa experienced 25 years ago. The longest stretch ever of temperatures at 0° or lower in Des Moines occurred for 4 days from January 31 through February 3, 1996.

Des Moines recently had a period of 4.5 days that nearly stayed below zero the entire times, except for Saturday afternoon when temperatures went above 0° for a few hours. Des Moines first dipped below 0° at 7:54 PM on Thursday. The city stayed below zero from that time until 12:54 PM Saturday when we rose to 1°. We stayed just above zero until 5:54 PM on Saturday. From Saturday at 5:54 PM through 12:54 PM Tuesday, Des Moines had sub-zero temperatures. We were below 0° for 41 hours between Thursday evening until Saturday afternoon. The second stretch, beyond Saturday afternoon, lasted for 66 hours.

We have had similar sub-zero stretches for Des Moines. Looking back through historical data shows these similar dates: