IOWA CITY, IOWA — The Iowa Hawkeyes are looking for some new recruits to lead the team on the field at Kinnick Stadium this fall. On Tuesday the University of Iowa opened nominations for its Kid Captain program ahead of the 2022 football season.

The school is looking for current or former pediatric patients at the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital who are 18 or younger. Only those ages 6 and older will be able to join the team at home games, but all ages can be recognized at away games. Children who are chosen receive a Hawkeye jersey, a tour of Kinnick Stadium and recognition during a Hawkeye game.

Nominations are open now through March 20th on the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s website.