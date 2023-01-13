IOWA CITY, IOWA — The University of Iowa is cutting prices for football season tickets in 2023 as construction will force the school to rearrange gameday parking. The university announced on Friday that season tickets will cost between $335-$425 next season compared to a $345-$450 price tag for the 2022 season.

The discounted prices will come with some big changes to gameday parking for many fans. A new parking ramp is being built on Lot 43N, located just north of Kinnick Stadium. A new health sciences building is also being built on the former home of Lot 14. Those two closures will result in a shuffle of parking for season ticket holders.

Season ticket applications are being accepted online now. The Hawkeyes have a seven-game home slate in 2023:

September 2nd vs Utah State

September 16th vs Western Michigan

September 30th vs Michigan State

October 7th vs Purdue

October 21st vs Minnesota

November 11th vs Rutgers

November 18th vs Illinois

The Hawkeyes finished the 2022 season with an 8-5 record and a shutout victory over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. The Hawkeyes will welcome transfer quarterback Cade McNamara from Michigan amongst other new faces in the 2023 season.