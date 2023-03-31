DALLAS, TEXAS — The Iowa Hawkeye women will be moving on to the NCAA Women’s Championship game. On Friday night, the Hawkeyes beat the South Carolina Gamecocks, 77-73, in the Final Four in Dallas, Texas.

National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark scored 41 points and added nine assists and six rebounds. 2022 National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston had eight points and ten rebounds for South Carolina.

The national championship game is now set. The Hawkeyes will face the LSU Tigers on Sunday at 2 p.m. on ABC. It is the Hawkeyes’ first ever appearance in the national championship game.

WHO 13’s Keith Murphy is traveling with the Hawkeyes in Dallas. Watch for more coverage from Friday night’s win on Today in Iowa Saturday.