IOWA — The Iowa Hawkeyes have climbed back into the Associated Press’ Top 25 in the newest rankings released on Monday.
The Hawkeyes season debut on the poll comes in the 25th position. They are off to a 3-0 start to the season, include a win on the road against Seton Hall last week. The Hawkeyes host Nebraska-Omaha on Monday night then travel to Florida for the Emerald Coast Classic over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Iowa will face Clemson on Friday in the tournament.
The University of North Carolina remains the #1 team in the nation in the new poll. Here are the complete rankings:
- North Carolina
- Houston
- Kansas
- Texas
- Virginia
- Gonzaga
- Baylor
- Duke
- Arkansas
- Creighton
- Indiana
- Michigan State
- Auburn
- Arizona
- Kentucky
- Illinois
- San Diego State
- Alabama
- UCLA
- Connecticut
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Maryland
- Purdue
- Iowa